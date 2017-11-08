Police in Nova Scotia investigating handful of candy-tampering incidents
HALIFAX — Police in Halifax are investigating two separate cases of straight pins being found in Halloween chocolate bars, adding to a handful of candy-tampering incidents across the region.
Investigators say officers were called to a home in Dartmouth last Wednesday after a parent found a straight pin inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.
The next day, a 14-year-old girl was going through her Halloween candy when she also found a straight pin inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.
The children in those incidents had been trick-or-treating in the Crichton Park area and on Russell Street, Wyse Road and Victoria Road in Dartmouth.
Candy-tampering incidents have also been reported in Timberlea, Eastern Passage and Kings County — and involved needles, a piece of metal, and a paper clip.
Meanwhile police in Fredericton and Bathurst, N.B., also reported foreign objects being found in Halloween candy in those cities.
