Police in Nova Scotia investigating handful of candy-tampering incidents

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax are investigating two separate cases of straight pins being found in Halloween chocolate bars, adding to a handful of candy-tampering incidents across the region.

Investigators say officers were called to a home in Dartmouth last Wednesday after a parent found a straight pin inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.

The next day, a 14-year-old girl was going through her Halloween candy when she also found a straight pin inserted inside the wrapper of a chocolate bar.

The children in those incidents had been trick-or-treating in the Crichton Park area and on Russell Street, Wyse Road and Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

Candy-tampering incidents have also been reported in Timberlea, Eastern Passage and Kings County — and involved needles, a piece of metal, and a paper clip.