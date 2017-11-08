Two Halifax men charged after assault with a knife

Two men are facing charges after an assault with a knife in Halifax on Monday night.

In a news release on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said they got a call at 10:30 p.m. from the 5000 block of Victoria Road about an assault with a weapon call involving a knife.

Two men with non-life threatening injuries were arrested and later taken to hospital for treatment.

A 51-year-old man from Halifax was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 46-year-old man from Halifax was charged with assault causing bodily harm.