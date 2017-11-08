Two Halifax men charged after assault with a knife
Halifax police say they were called to Victoria Road and arrested two men with non-life threatening injuries.
Two men are facing charges after an assault with a knife in Halifax on Monday night.
In a news release on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said they got a call at 10:30 p.m. from the 5000 block of Victoria Road about an assault with a weapon call involving a knife.
Two men with non-life threatening injuries were arrested and later taken to hospital for treatment.
A 51-year-old man from Halifax was charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
A 46-year-old man from Halifax was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Both men were released, and are due in court on Dec. 19.
