News / Halifax

Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop

Nova Scotia RCMP say Christopher Enns was arrested after police found six pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Lake Echo.

Christopher Enns gives a thumbs up to the cameras after an appearance in Halifax provincial court in this 2014 file photo.

Jeff Harper/Metro / Metro Web Upload

Christopher Enns gives a thumbs up to the cameras after an appearance in Halifax provincial court in this 2014 file photo.

The owner of a Halifax medical marijuana dispensary is facing charges after a traffic stop in Lake Echo on Wednesday.

A news release Thursday from Nova Scotia RCMP said Christopher Enns, 33, owner of Farm Assists Medical Cannabis Resource Centre, was arrested after police pulled him over for speeding at about 4 p.m. on Highway. 7.

Police said they searched Enns’ vehicle and found six pounds of marijuana, 148 grams of shatter, and about 500 hash oil capsules, along with at least $5,000 cash.

Enns was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and breach of conditions.

Enns was expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular