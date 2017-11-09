Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop

The owner of a Halifax medical marijuana dispensary is facing charges after a traffic stop in Lake Echo on Wednesday.

A news release Thursday from Nova Scotia RCMP said Christopher Enns, 33, owner of Farm Assists Medical Cannabis Resource Centre, was arrested after police pulled him over for speeding at about 4 p.m. on Highway. 7.

Police said they searched Enns’ vehicle and found six pounds of marijuana, 148 grams of shatter, and about 500 hash oil capsules, along with at least $5,000 cash.

Enns was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and breach of conditions.