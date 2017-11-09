N.S. launches review after court says family wrongly cut off from welfare

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government has launched a review of its welfare caseload following a key court ruling regarding a family that lost all of its social assistance benefits for six weeks.

The province's Appeal Court says a mother and her three children should not have been disqualified from social assistance because the father didn't try hard enough to find a job.

The court says the province's decision amounted to punishing people who live in poverty, and the mother came forward to say her family was forced to move because they had no money for food or heating after benefits were cut off in December 2014.

In a decision released Wednesday, the court said the province acted unjustly by cutting off the entire family, saying the father alone should have lost his payments.

A spokesman for the province's Community Services Department says staff within the support and income assistance branch are looking for client families who may be facing similar suspensions.