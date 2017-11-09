Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing early Thursday.

At about 1 a.m., Millbrook RCMP responded to a 911 call that a 56-year-old man had been stabbed in a home on Fern Drive in Millbrook, according to a RCMP release.

Police attended to the victim's wounds and the victim was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

The Mounties said they located the suspect, a 42-year-old Millbrook man known to the victim, trying to flee the scene.

A struggle ensued, and police said the suspect was arrested and taken into custody. The man may face additional charges in relation to this incident.

He remains in custody, and will appear in Truro provincial court at a later date to face a charge of attempted murder.