Nova Scotia university football game cancelled over SMU 'eligibility issues'

This weekend’s Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Loney Bowl is cancelled due to “an eligibility issue” with the Saint Mary’s Huskies football team.

A news release from AUS on Thursday said cancelling the game, scheduled for Saturday, is “unfortunately the only avenue” the organization could take.

The eligibility issue relates to Huskies wide receiver Archelaus Jack, who was released from the practice squad of the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League on Oct. 11. Canadian university rules bar any player who’s on a CFL team’s roster after Aug. 15 from playing for a year.

The release said AUS is confident that the eligibility issue will be ironed out eventually, just not in time for Saturday’s conference championship game.

“We are disappointed a final resolution to this situation could not be reached in time,” said AUS executive director Phil Currie in the release. “Cancelling the AUS Loney Bowl is unfortunately the only avenue we feel we can take, as a conference, at this time. However, we believe this decision protects the integrity and fairness of the 2017 AUS football season.”

The Acadia Axemen, who finished first overall in the regular season, were supposed to play the Huskies this weekend. That team will now advance to the 2017 U SPORTS Uteck Bowl – the national semi-finals.