Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days

The bodies of two men from the Antigonish area who told their families they were going fishing have been recovered from the ocean this week.

On Tuesday around 11:55 p.m., Antigonish RCMP were called to a report of a missing person at Ballantynes Cove Wharf Road just outside Antigonish.

The caller said that the missing man had been out fishing in Ballantynes Cove, docked his boat, but could not be found.

Later Tuesday night, the body of the missing 33-year-old from Cape Gorge was found in the water near his boat. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Medical Examiner's Service will conduct an autopsy Thursday, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the second case, a 65-year-old man from Havre Boucher (about 40 kilometres up the coast from Antigonish towards Cape Breton) told his family he was going fishing on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

He didn't return home that evening, so around noon on Wednesday his family members searched the area, and found the man's truck submerged at the end of the wharf in Havre Boucher.

Antigonish RCMP responded, and were assisted by the Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department. The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team was called to assist with the recovery of the truck, which was in about 15 feet of water.

The body of the missing man was discovered inside the submerged truck at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle was also recovered.