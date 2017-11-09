'We need to work harder:' Halifax Mooseheads lose at home to Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Costly turnovers by the Halifax Mooseheads allowed the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to steal a 3-2 win on Thursday night.

The Halifax Mooseheads got on the board first, but the lead disintegrated midway through the opening period after sloppy play. A juicy turnover deep in the Halifax zone helped the Drakkar score three consecutive goals and take a 3-1 lead in front of 5,883 fans.

“For sure we didn’t play our best and it was kind of frustrating. We didn’t get our speed going at all,” said centre Otto Somppi, who opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season.

“We need to work harder and not have so many turnovers.”

Benoit-Olivier Groulx made it a one-goal game in the second period as the Moose outshot the Drakkar 17-6. Any chance of a comeback was halted late in the third when leading scorer Filip Zadina was ejected with a game misconduct and major penalty for checking from behind.

“The second period I thought we were all over them. Even in the third we hemmed them in the zone but we couldn't get the bounce for the puck to go in the net,” said defenceman Walter Flower, who made his season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in the playoffs last spring.

Fellow blueliner Jordan Lepage also returned from injury for his first game of the season. It’s the first time that all eight defencemen on the roster were healthy. The reinforcements allowed Brett Crossley to return to his natural forward position, anchoring the fourth line.

Rookie defenceman Justin Barron was out of the lineup as both he and winger Xavier Parent are playing in the World Under-17 Challenge.

“I think when Barron gets back from the U-17s and once me and Lepage both get the rust completely off, I think we have pretty good depth on the blue line,” Flower said.

Sophomore goalie Alex Gravel allowed made 26 saves on 29 shots, making his first start since missing time late in October with a minor injury.

Halifax captain Max Fortier, who just signed an NHL contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets over the weekend, took a ceremonial face-off before the game against his younger brother, Gabriel. With parents in attendance, Max had an assist but was ejected late in the game after arguing a penalty call.