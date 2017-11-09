What’s open, what’s closed on Remembrance Day in Halifax

In honour of those who served and those who continue to serve our country, most businesses will be closed on Saturday to observe Remembrance Day.

All grocery stores and Nova Scotia liquor store outlets are closed on Nov. 11, which is a statutory holiday.

All malls, including Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane and Scotia Square will remain shuttered.

The Halifax Seaport Farmers Market is also closed on Saturday and will reopen Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drug stores like Lawtons and Shoppers Drug Mart will be open on Saturday, but may have limited hours. It’s best to check ahead before venturing out.

The Cold Beer Store’s drive-thru in Dartmouth is open from noon to midnight. Some other independent liquor stores (including RockHead Wine & Beer Market) are also opening at noon.

However, Bishop’s Cellar is closed on Saturday, so it’s always a good idea to call your local retailer for confirmation to avoid disappointment.

On-street parking meter space is free on Saturday, however motorists are reminded to abide by other posted signage.

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will operate on holiday hours on Saturday, while veterans, military personnel, and accompanying family members may travel for free on Remembrance Day.