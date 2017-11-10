Police looking for missing Dartmouth woman

Police are looking for a missing 25-year-old Dartmouth woman who they say is unable to communicate verbally.

Kimberley Ann Burrows was last seen on Wednesday evening on Christopher Avenue in Dartmouth, according to a Halifax Regional Police news release sent on Friday.

She’s described as a 5’10” tall white woman with shoulder-length dark brown hair and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

When she was last seen, police say Burrows was wearing a black vest, black sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and grey sneakers.

“Kimberley is unable to communicate verbally and she may appear disoriented,” the release says.

Police say there’s no evidence suggesting she’s met with foul play, but Burrows’ family is concerned for her well-being.