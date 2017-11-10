Two men and a boy from Dartmouth charged after allegedly crashing stolen SUV

Two men and a boy from Dartmouth are facing charges after crashing an SUV that police say was stolen.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP on Friday said there was a single vehicle crash on Waverley Road just after midnight that morning. Police said an SUV left the road and hit a utility pole.

A witness to the crash told police he saw three people get out of the vehicle, take off its licence plate and run away.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen from a home in Lower Sackville on Thursday, and used an RCMP dog to track down the suspects.

The dog found two men and a boy at 12:43 a.m. hiding behind a home on Waverley Road and the three were arrested.

A 22-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy are all charged with possession of property obtained by crime. The 16-year-old is also charged with driving while disqualified, and got a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.