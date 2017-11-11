Girl walking dog approached by man, asked to get into vehicle: Halifax police

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl walking a dog says she was approached by a man she didn’t know and asked to get into a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police say the reported incident took place at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Novalea Drive and Sebastien Place in the city’s north end.

“The male asked her if she knew where a certain street was and then asked her to get in the vehicle to show him where it was,” a police statement says. “The female immediately ran home and told her mother who then reported to police right away.”

The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s, large build, with short curly hair. He was said to be wearing dark-rimmed glasses, a black coat and blue shirt.

The vehicle is described as a black van with tinted windows.