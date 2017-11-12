Man arrested after a string of car thefts in Lower Sackville: police

Police are warning Lower Sackville residents of a string of car break-ins after a man was arrested over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Halifax RCMP said a 24-year-old man was arrested when he was found in possession of stolen goods from vehicles in the Lower Sackville area.

According to a release, the RCMP believes at least seven vehicles have been broken into, and there’s a possibility that more incidents have occurred.

Residents are being asked to check their vehicles, and if they feel that any items have been stolen, they should call Halifax RCMP at 902 490 5020 to come into the detachment and identify their stolen property.

Vehicle break-ins have been reported in the following areas: Metropolitan Avenue, Nordic Avenue, Nappan Drive, Stokil Drive, and Nictaux Avenue.