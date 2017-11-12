Man covered in blood seen running down Dartmouth street: police
Halifax Regional Police say the injured man eventually made his way to hospital.
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a serious assault after a man covered in blood was seen running down a Dartmouth street.
A report came into police around 8:30 p.m. Sunday about the unusual situation in the area of Pleasant Street and Starr Lane.
Police didn’t find the injured man when they arrived on scene, but say it looks like whatever happened took place in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road.
Police also say they later learned the victim went to Dartmouth General Hospital where he is being treated.
“The extent of his injuries are not yet known,” a police statement says.
