Man robs parking attendant in Halifax: police

Halifax police are investigating a robbery where they say a man in a mask pushed a parking attendant down and took their money.

At about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a robbery in a parking lot in the 1000 block of South Park Street, according to a release.

A man wearing a mask had pushed a parking attendant to the ground and forcibly taken a quantity of cash from them.

The suspect left the area on foot headed towards Spring Garden Road. Officers were not able to find the suspect. The parking attendant was also not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6’0 tall, who was wearing a black mask and dark clothing.