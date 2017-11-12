Who's a Nova Scotian millionaire? Winning lottery ticket worth $1,000,000
The ticket was sold in Cape Breton for the Nov.11 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Someone in Nova Scotia is holding a very lucky ticket.
On Saturday, Atlantic Lottery put out a winner alert after announcing a ticket sold in Cape Breton for the Nov. 11 Lotto 6/49 draw is worth $1,000,000.
Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as they come forward to collect the prize, the release said.