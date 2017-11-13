News / Halifax

Halifax police seek public's help locating missing teenage girl

The RCMP say Chelsie Fahey hasn't been seen since Nov. 9.

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The RCMP say Chelsea Fahie of Lake Echo was last seen on Nov. 9 wearing black pants, a white shirt and peach-coloured sweatshirt.

She has long brown hair, hazel eyes and is five-foot-six and 148 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

