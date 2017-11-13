Halifax police seek public's help locating missing teenage girl
The RCMP say Chelsie Fahey hasn't been seen since Nov. 9.
Halifax police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
The RCMP say Chelsea Fahie of Lake Echo was last seen on Nov. 9 wearing black pants, a white shirt and peach-coloured sweatshirt.
She has long brown hair, hazel eyes and is five-foot-six and 148 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.