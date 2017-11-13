Living in fear: Family of Halifax murder victim speak out about case

Nearly two months after Sardar Ajmeer Nawabi’s homicide, his family is still waiting for police to lay charges, even though they say they know who’s responsible.

Nawabi, who was 20 years old, died in hospital after he was found in medical distress at a Clayton Park apartment in the early morning hours of Sept. 17. Police ruled his death a homicide later that month. Police have not released his cause of death.

A 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested on Sept. 17, and police also questioned a 52-year-old woman from Ontario, but no one has been charged.

When they declared the case a homicide, police said it was not a random act.

Nawabi’s brother, Sardar Ajmal Nawabi, and his mother, Fawzia Nawabi, spoke to Metro on Monday.

The family, originally from Afghanistan, came to Canada from Pakistan two years ago as refugees. They live in Saint John, N.B., but are in Halifax this week looking for more information about Nawabi’s killing.

Sardar Ajmal Nawabi said his brother was living with his fiancé and her uncle in the Clayton Park apartment where he was killed. The family believes the uncle is responsible for his killing.

Nawabi said the family spoke to police on Monday, but they told them they didn’t know when charges might be laid.

“The police came today, and he said, ‘We can’t tell you. It’s secret,’” Nawabi said.

“They say, ‘We know everything, but we can’t arrest them.’”

The family is living in fear. Nawabi said his parents aren’t sleeping, watching the windows, worried that someone is going to come kill them.

And Nawabi said his brother’s fiancé threatened to kill him in a text message.

“We came from Pakistan and Afghanistan to Canada because there is safety for us,” he said. “But how is it safe? I lost my brother. She lost her son. Why?”

In an interview with Metro Halifax in late September, Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound wouldn't provide any additional information about the case.