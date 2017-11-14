Acadia University's faculty association sets Nov. 27 strike deadline

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Hundreds of professors and other staff at Acadia University could hit the picket line in two weeks.

The Acadia University Faculty Association says it has set a Nov. 27 strike deadline after months of trying to negotiate a new collective agreement with the Wolfville, N.S., school.

Negotiations began in late March and the association says they reached an impasse in June.

Conciliation talks in September stalled on the first day and association members subsequently voted 81 per cent in favour of strike action.

The association says Acadia's board failed to address any of the major issues in another round of conciliation last week including restoring full-time faculty positions, addressing pay equity, and bringing salaries in line with regional averages.