Councillor Waye Mason named new deputy mayor for Halifax
The representative for District 7 takes over from Steve Craig on the one-year team
Halifax regional council has elected Coun. Waye Mason as the municipality’s new deputy mayor.
Mason was first elected in 2012, and he was re-elected in last year’s municipal election.
The District 7 – Halifax South Downtown councillor will serve as deputy mayor for a one-year term.
He takes over from Coun. Steve Craig.
