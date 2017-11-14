News / Halifax

Councillor Waye Mason named new deputy mayor for Halifax

The representative for District 7 takes over from Steve Craig on the one-year team

Waye Mason is shown in this file photo from his 2016 election win.

Jeff Harper / Metro Order this photo

Waye Mason is shown in this file photo from his 2016 election win.

Halifax regional council has elected Coun. Waye Mason as the municipality’s new deputy mayor.

Mason was first elected in 2012, and he was re-elected in last year’s municipal election.

The District 7 – Halifax South Downtown councillor will serve as deputy mayor for a one-year term.

He takes over from Coun. Steve Craig.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular