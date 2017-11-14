Dartmouth North Community Food Centre gets $20,000 grant

The Dartmouth North Family Centre has received a $20,000 grant to fund food skills programming at its food centre.



In a media release, Medavie Health Foundation announced it was providing the grant towards programming that will help reduce type 2 diabetes risk factors.



The Dartmouth North Community Food Centre offers a range of programs to combat food insecurity and increase healthy eating.



This is the second year in a row that Medavie has funded the program, which is designed to help people develop healthy food behaviours and to provide education on chronic disease prevention and self-management of conditions like Type 2 diabetes.



Dartmouth Family Centre is one of 23 organizations receiving funding through Medavie Health Foundation’s 2017 Grants Program.



The official funding announcement is being made Tuesday night as part of the Dartmouth North Diabetes Expo which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the community food centre.