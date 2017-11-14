Donair Cam: Halifax's official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

HALIFAX — Homesick Haligonians can now tune into around-the-clock footage of Halifax's official food: the donair.

The "Donair Cam" is a 24-hour live stream of a seasoned log of meat spinning on a rotating spit.

Ralf Pickart, owner of the website Nova Scotia Webcams, says he came up with the idea while brainstorming for a new live webcam.

Pickart says he then approached restaurant King Of Donair, a Halifax staple synonymous with the east coast delicacy.

Restaurant owner Nicholas Nahas says he jumped at the opportunity to prompt cravings for the greasy treat 24 hours a day.

King of Donair has laid claim to creating the original donair, which features shaved spicy meat, tomato, onion, and donair sauce wrapped in a pita.

In 2015, the dish was named the official food of Halifax.

Pickart says he hopes the Donair Cam will help Maritimers who live away reconnect with their home.