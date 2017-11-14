News / Halifax

Man killed after truck found on fire off Nova Scotia highway

The RCMP say the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

The RCMP in Shelburne say around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a truck on fire off Highway 103 in the community of Jordan Falls.

Staff / Metro Order this photo

One man is dead after a crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

The blaze was put out by firefighters a short time later and the driver of the truck died at the scene.

The investigation is now ongoing to determine the cause.

Police didn't release the age of the victim.

