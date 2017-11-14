'Do the right thing:' Halifax police calling for information in homicide case

A year after Terry Izzard’s death, police are still investigating the 58-year-old’s homicide and whether he was the “intended target” of a Halifax shooting.

Police found Terrance Patrick Izzard shot and suffering from life-threatening injuries outside a home on Cragg Avenue off of Uniacke Street just after 11 p.m. on Nov.14, 2016 after reports of shots being fired in the area of Gottingen Street.

He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The Medical Examiner later ruled Izzard’s death a homicide.

Police said at the time they were “also exploring that Mr. Izzard may not have been the intended target of this shooting.”

On Tuesday, a police release said investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve this murder, and “hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know."

Cherish Husbands, a friend of Izzard’s, penned a letter in the wake of his death last year calling on the community to come together to end the gun violence.

Husbands said she shed tears when she found out Izzard had been killed, “not just because he’s another brother fallen to gun violence but because he was an innocent bystander.”

Izzard’s death was the municipality’s 11th confirmed homicide of 2016, in a year that saw 12 in total and gun violence take the lives ofseven black men up to that point.