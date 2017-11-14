Survey says Atlantic Canadians at top of heap when it comes to winter tire usage

Atlantic Canadian drivers use winter tires more than any other Canadian region except Quebec where it has been mandatory since 2008.

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) 2017 Canadian Consumer Winter Tire Study, conducted by Leger, shows that 83 per cent of Atlantic Canadian drivers are now using winter tires.

The overall Canadian average is about 60 per cent.

TRAC is the national trade association representing tire makers, rubber products manufacturers and importers as well as rubber recyclers and suppliers of goods and services related to the industry.

The results of their survey were announced in a media release Tuesday.

“Research by the Quebec government shows that, since the winter tire law was enacted, the province saw a significant decrease in injury accidents in the province,” TRAC president Glenn Maidment said in the release.

“Imagine the massive reduction in vehicle damage and personal suffering during the winter driving season across Canada if all drivers protected themselves and their families with winter tires.”

Atlantic Canadian survey findings:

•Among those not using winter tires in the Atlantic provinces, 51 per cent believe all-seasons are good enough

•24 per cent cite cost as the reason for not using winter tires

•14 per cent say they do not use winter tires because they don’t drive often in winter