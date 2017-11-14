Young man driving wrong way down street found with crack cocaine: Nova Scotia police

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs shortly after stopping a vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street.

In a media release, RCMP said at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, an officer stopped a vehicle on Linden Street in Wolfville because it was going the wrong way down a one-way road.

“When the driver got out of the vehicle, a plastic bag containing crack cocaine fell from his clothing and the police officer arrested him without incident for drug possession,” the police statement said.

But the story doesn’t end there.

Police said they then searched the young man and allegedly found three more bags of cocaine and a bag of marijuana.

Officers then turned their attention to the vehicle he was driving and allegedly found more drugs, a knife and cash.

All totaled, the RCMP said they seized 51 grams of crack cocaine and 226 grams of marijuana.