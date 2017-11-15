Man dies after pick-up truck leaves road and crashes into trees
Nova Scotia RCMP say the early-morning accident happened in the community of Springhill.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The RCMP say one man is dead after a vehicle left a road in Nova Scotia and hit several trees.
The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Highway 142 Connector Road in the community of Springhill.
Police say a pick-up truck lost control, drove off the highway and ended up at the bottom of a ditch where it hit several trees.
The driver – a man – died at the scene.
His name or age wasn’t given in a RCMP release.