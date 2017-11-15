News / Halifax

Man dies after pick-up truck leaves road and crashes into trees

Nova Scotia RCMP say the early-morning accident happened in the community of Springhill.

The RCMP say one man is dead after a vehicle left a road in Nova Scotia and hit several trees.

The accident happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Highway 142 Connector Road in the community of Springhill.

Police say a pick-up truck lost control, drove off the highway and ended up at the bottom of a ditch where it hit several trees.

The driver – a man – died at the scene.

His name or age wasn’t given in a RCMP release.

