Man runs into traffic to avoid police in Dartmouth, flashes firearm

A man is facing charges after a bizarre incident where someone flashed a firearm then later ran into traffic to get away from police.

Halifax Regional Police say around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to a disturbance at Atlantic Compassion Club Society at 141 Main Street in Dartmouth.

“A male was refused service for not having proper identification and became belligerent with staff and then drove off erratically in a stolen motor vehicle,” a police statement reads.

The suspect eventually came back, police say, and was trying to get someone to buy marijuana for him. When that person refused police allege the suspect 'flashed a firearm at the customer threatening to use it.’

Police later learned the weapon was a replica BB gun. They also say the suspect drove off again ,and after parking the vehicle on Main Street, ran into traffic to get away from officers.