Special weather statement issued for Halifax

Retailers may be playing the holiday tunes, but it’s not festive snow that’s the subject of the latest weather statement in effect for Halifax Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of an intensifying low-pressure system expected to bring “moderate to intense” rainfall to portions of western and central Nova Scotia, including Halifax.

The weather agency said local rainfall accumulations could reach or exceed 40 mm by Friday morning and there’s a possibility warning levels could be reached.

This system will include strong southeast winds developing Thursday night into Friday. Environment Canada said those winds could also reach warning criteria, with the “greatest threat” along the Atlantic coast.