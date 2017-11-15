Special weather statement issued for Halifax
Environment Canada is advising residents of a developing system for Thursday into Friday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Retailers may be playing the holiday tunes, but it’s not festive snow that’s the subject of the latest weather statement in effect for Halifax Thursday and Friday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of an intensifying low-pressure system expected to bring “moderate to intense” rainfall to portions of western and central Nova Scotia, including Halifax.
The weather agency said local rainfall accumulations could reach or exceed 40 mm by Friday morning and there’s a possibility warning levels could be reached.
This system will include strong southeast winds developing Thursday night into Friday. Environment Canada said those winds could also reach warning criteria, with the “greatest threat” along the Atlantic coast.
Residents are advised to monitor alerts and forecasts. If necessary, Environment Canada will issue warnings on Wednesday night or Thursday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Crown drops manslaughter charge against driver who ran over man to save woman’s life
-
Nova Scotia man gets 18-month jail sentence for abusing young daughters
-
Developer signals legal action after Halifax council votes down Willow Tree height change
-
Man dies after pick-up truck leaves road and crashes into trees