Craft markets, David Myles and free light show: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Myles ahead: Halifax’s own folky crooner David Myles performs at Casino Nova Scotia this Friday to bring his new album, Real Love, to fans at 8 p.m. in the Schooner Room. His 10th album, Myles has said he’s excited to bring a 50s rock-n-roll feel to the danceable, upbeat record. Tickets are $35, and available at the Ticket Atlantic box office, phone at (902) 451-1221, participating Atlantic Superstores, or at ticketatlantic.com.

Get crafty: As the holiday season approaches it’s time to make the rounds of HRM markets to pick up local gifts for friends and family. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday check out the large Craft Nova Scotia Christmas Show at the Cunard Centre where artists perform demonstrations alongside their wares. Visit craftnovascotia.ca for hours and admission. For more local goodies on Saturday, there’s also the Banook Pop Up Market and North by Night Market on Agricola Street in the evening.

Youth orchestra: Classical music fans have a chance to support the next generation of artists this Sunday as the Nova Scotia Youth Orchestra puts on a fall concert at St. Andrew’s United Church in Halifax at 7:30 p.m. See Juno award-winning music director Dinuk Wijeratne and solo pianist Chantal Peng, with the chamber orchestra performing selections like Schubert’s Symphony No.8. Tickets are $12-30 available via tickethalifax.com or at the door.

Night lights: Cornwallis Park will be home to Splendour in the Park this winter, a nightly interactive light show running until January 2018, which kicks off this Friday from 6-8 p.m. The park will also host lots of family-friendly activities and events throughout the winter such as visits from Santa and Rudolph, sing-alongs, ice sculpting demos, a Silent Disco Party, pet portraits with Kris Kringle, and a petting zoo. All events are free.