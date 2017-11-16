Business group makes 'very credible' pitch for Halifax CFL team: report

Could the Canadian Football League be coming to Halifax at last?



A group from Eastern Canada has presented a pitch to the CFL's board of governor's to bring a team to the city, according to a report from TSN's Dave Naylor.

Since the presentation, several meetings have taken place, including with various levels of government in Nova Scotia and CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“Everybody wants to see a 10th team,” Ambrosie told reporters in a wide-ranging interview last month. “Everybody wants to see us have a partner out east and Halifax is the community everybody talks about.

"I think we can do it."

The business group proposing the team is reported to include Halifax's own Bruce Bowser, president of AMJ Campbell Van Lines and former president of hockey operations for the Arizona Coyotes, Gary Drummond.