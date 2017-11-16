Halifax police search pond for possible evidence in Tyler Richards killing

Halifax police are searching a pond for possible evidence connected to Tyler Richard’s homicide.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release Thursday, evidence 'directly related' to the former Halifax Rainmen player’s murder was previously located in the wooded area towards the end of Mountain Avenue near Red Bridge Pond in Dartmouth.

Investigators are back on scene and members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, including a HRP member, are currently searching the pond for a weapon possibly related to the killing.

Police said they will not be disclosing what type of weapon they’re looking for, “as this is part of the investigation.”

Police say they believe there are people who have information that could help solve this murder, “and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know.”

At 7:55 p.m. on April 17, 2016, police responded to a report that a dead man had been found in a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue in Halifax. Officers found the body of 29-year-old Richards inside the residence.

An autopsy was conducted and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

In an interview Thursday, Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound wouldn't provide anymore details, but did say the 18-month old case has always remained active.

“We have had public assistance from the beginning," she added.

Anyone with information about Richards’ murder is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

This case is also part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.