Masked men rob gas station in city: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a Petro Canada was robbed of money Thursday morning.
Police are investigating after two masked men robbed a gas station in the city.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to a robbery happening at the Petro Canada at 231 Herring Cove Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.
The suspects, both men and both wearing masks, left with some money and were last seen running away on foot.
There was no weapon seen and no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.