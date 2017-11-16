Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good to perform in Halifax

Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good have announced a Halifax show in the new year as part of a national tour.

A Halifax performance is scheduled for the night of March 5 at the Scotiabank Centre.

A full list of performance dates, tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available through both artists' websites, with fan clubs starting Nov. 17.

Public tickets will go on sale Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

For this tour, Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support War Child Canada.

Tickets range in price from $55 to $85 and will be available at the Scotiabank Centre’s Ticket Atlantic Box Office, at participating Atlantic Superstore outlets or by calling (902) 451-1221 or 1-877-451-1221.