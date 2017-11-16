TV thief on the loose: Halifax police need helping identifying person of interest
The RCMP say a man went into a Cole Harbour store and took a television.
There's apparently a TV thief on the loose.
The RCMP issued a release Thursday asking for the public's help identifying what they refer to as a person of interest after a television was allegedly stolen from a business on Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour.
Police don't name exactly where the alleged theft happened, only noting it took place before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoopers.