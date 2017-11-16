Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested

A woman has what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police Const. Dianne Penfound said a woman in her 40s was crossing at a marked crosswalk in the 560 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield when she was hit by an on-coming car.

Penfound said the woman has been taken to hospital by paramedics and the driver - a 18-year-old man - is now in police custody.