International political, military leaders gather in Halifax for security forum

HALIFAX — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan kicked off the Halifax International Security Forum today by underscoring the importance of frank discussion amongst global leaders in a complex international security landscape.

Sajjan told reporters that the forum's intimate setting provides a "unique" opportunity for political leaders, military strategists and security experts from around the world to grapple with the security challenges of the day.

Representatives from more than 70 countries are set to attend the three-day forum in Halifax, which bills itself as an annual gathering of democratic leaders committed to global security and prosperity.

Topics on the agenda include the role of women in peacemaking, Russian relations, nuclear weapons and climate change.