Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children

A man last known to be living Bedford is wanted by police for sex offences against children.

The RCMP say 27-year-old Aaron Byron Cumberland – who also goes by aliases Aaron Austin, Aaron-Felix Austin or the nickname Hiro – is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is also now charged with three counts of a luring a child, along with single counts of making sexually explicit material available to children and invitation to sexual touching.

“He may be driving a dark blue Mazda SUV, and is believed to have recently been in Sackville, New Brunswick,” a police statement from the Nova Scotia RCMP says. “Cumberland has previously worked with children as a tennis coach in the Kentville area, and police suspect he may be attempting to travel to the United States.”

Cumberland is described as five-foot-seven, slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.