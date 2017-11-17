Meet Halifax's newest crime fighter: Police introduce one-year-old Morgan

Morgan’s speciality will be in explosives detections, a release says, and the dog will work with Const. Phil MacDonald, whose current canine Steeler, is retiring at the end of the year.

“The service dogs in the K-9 Unit are truly an integral part of our police service, searching for both people and evidence in a multitude of scenarios,” Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais said in a statement. “We’re so proud that he has the name of one of our retired officers. It’s a way to honour the memory of Const. Ron Morgan and share a little history about his service with the police.”