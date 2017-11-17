Meet Halifax's newest crime fighter: Police introduce one-year-old Morgan
Halifax Regional Police say the German Shepherd will join the force in December and specialize in explosive detection.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Halifax police will soon have a new crime fighter – of the four-legged variety.
Morgan, a one-year-old German Shepherd, is completing his police training and is scheduled to join the force’s K9 team sometime in December.
Morgan’s speciality will be in explosives detections, a release says, and the dog will work with Const. Phil MacDonald, whose current canine Steeler, is retiring at the end of the year.
Morgan is named after the late Const Joseph Ronald (Ron) Morgan, a certified dog trainer and a long-time handler for police dogs.
“The service dogs in the K-9 Unit are truly an integral part of our police service, searching for both people and evidence in a multitude of scenarios,” Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais said in a statement. “We’re so proud that he has the name of one of our retired officers. It’s a way to honour the memory of Const. Ron Morgan and share a little history about his service with the police.”