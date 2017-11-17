Province dismisses three appeals against controversial Halifax-area quarry

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Environment Department has dismissed three appeals against a controversial quarry near Halifax.

The decision means Scotian Materials Ltd., can continue work on a 3.9-hectare quarry in an industrial area on Perrin Drive near Fall River.

The project received a 10-year approval on June 19 that required the company to monitor dust, noise, ground and surface water, and also limited blasting in the area.

In his decision to dismiss the appeals, acting Environment Minister Leo Glavine found that department staff followed appropriate processes in issuing the quarry's industrial approval.

Glavine stepped in for Environment Minister Iain Rankin, who excluded himself from the decision because he had worked with the president of Scotian Materials during his time in the private sector.