Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk

An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of dangerous driving after a woman was seriously injured after being struck in a Halifax crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police say a 48-year-old woman was crossing at a marked crosswalk in the 560 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield when she was hit by an on-coming car.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics and remains there with life-threatening injuries.