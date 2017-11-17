News / Halifax

Teenager charged with dangerous driving after woman hit in Halifax crosswalk

Halifax Regional Police say the 48-year-old victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police.



An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of dangerous driving after a woman was seriously injured after being struck in a Halifax crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police say a 48-year-old woman was crossing at a marked crosswalk in the 560 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield when she was hit by an on-coming car.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics and remains there with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and Criminal negligence causing bodily harm and will appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday.

