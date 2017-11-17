News / Halifax

Woman seriously injured in Halifax crosswalk, young driver facing charges

HALIFAX — A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck while crossing a Halifax street.

Police say the 48-year-old woman was crossing Herring Cove Road in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle travelling inbound Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was arrested.

He's facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular