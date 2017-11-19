Christopher Garnier murder trial set to begin in Halifax
Garnier is charged in the Sept.2015 death of Catherine Campbell, an off-duty Truro police officer.
The second-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing off-duty Nova Scotia police officer Catherine Campbell is scheduled to begin in Halifax.
Christopher Calvin Garnier, 29, is set to appear in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday facing charges of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the death of Campbell, a 36-year-old Truro officer.
Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near Halifax's Macdonald bridge.
Police have said they believe Campbell and Garnier met at a bar in downtown Halifax on Sept.10, and she was murdered in the early hours of Sept.11.
Garnier has been out on bail for much of the time since charges were laid against him, although he was accused of breaking his conditions in February.
Police said Garnier failed to comply by not answering when police knocked on the door of his mother's home in Cape Breton on Feb 17.
However, in April a judge ruled the Crown had not proven that Garnier had breached his conditions and his bail was upheld.
There are 23 days set aside for the trial, which is scheduled to run until Dec.21.
