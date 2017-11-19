Cooking on the cloud: New website makes Nova Scotia recipes available for free
Cloud Cookbooks gives searchable access to more than 3,000 recipes from 40 local cookbooks.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
As the temperature falls and more time is spent in kitchens, a new online initiative is being launched to help people easily find local tried and true recipes.
On Monday, Halifax Public Libraries and Formac Publishing of Halifax officially launch the Cloud Cookbooks website.
The site allows recipe seekers to access more than 3,000 recipes from 40 local cookbooks.
Recipe seekers can search by Nova Scotia cuisine, leading chefs and restaurants, cooking for a crowd, healthy and regional cooking, or even cooking on a budget.
Users type a search by ingredient, dish or prep time and are brought to a selection of matching recipes.
One click then brings you to the recipe and accompanying photos in the original cookbook.
Some of the books accessible via Cloud Cookbooks include the five by Halifax chef Craig Flinn and Elizabeth Baird’s ‘Best Recipes from the Maritime Provinces’ cookbook.
Want to make chowder? Formac said there are 69 chowder recipes on the site, including more than 30 from eateries along Nova Scotia’s ‘Chowder Trail.’
With the holidays around the corner, a quick search brings up recipes for 29 different types of cookies, Christmas cranberry chutney, and several featuring gingerbread.
Halifax Public Libraries will display the cookbooks featured on the Cloud Cookbooks website beginning Monday.
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children