Nova Scotia man wanted for sex offences against children arrested

A Nova Scotia man wanted by police for sex offences against children has turned himself in.

Just hours after the RCMP sent out a release Friday asking for the public’s help finding 27-year-old Aaron Byron Cumberland last known to be living in Bedford, he turned himself into Halifax Regional Police around 10:30 p.m.

Cumberland was wanted on charges including three counts of a luring a child, along with single counts of making sexually explicit material available to children and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said in a release Cumberland had previously worked with children as a tennis coach in the Kentville area, and police suspected on Friday he may have been attempting to travel to the United States.

Cumberland remains in custody, and will appear in Kentville provincial court.

The RCMP also thanked the public for coming together in a “community effort” by sharing the update about Cumberland’s warrant. Within the first hour the information and photos of Cumberland were shared and re-tweeted over 2,000 times and well over 100,000 people had seen the information.