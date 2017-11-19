Tim Houston running for Nova Scotia PC leadership

Tim Houston has stepped forward as the first person to officially announce their run for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia.

The MLA for Pictou East, made his announcement Sunday in New Glasgow about three weeks after current leader Jamie Baillie said he’d be stepping down from the position.

In a release, Houston said there was “no reason to delay” his bid because he’s ready to lead the party now.

“The job of party leader is challenging, but the decision to run for party leader is easy,” said Houston in the release.

“I believe my collective life experience has prepared me to lead us into government to allow Nova Scotia to finally reach its full potential. I am ready and willing to be responsible for the future of our province.”

Houston said he will release his platform after working with party members to “further his ideas and include theirs,” but said improvements to health care will be a vital aspect.