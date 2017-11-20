Man charged after 200,000 contraband smokes seized during Bedford traffic stop

Holy, that’s a lot of smokes.

Nova Scotia’s Compliance and Special Investigations Unit say they along with Halifax RCMP arrested a man from Ottawa on the weekend who was said to be driving with 200,000 contraband cigarettes in his vehicle.

The province says the arrest of the 54-year-old man was made Sunday in Bedford.

A release doesn’t say where the arrest happened, or at what time. The accused, who hasn’t been named, is due in Dartmouth provincial court on Jan. 31.

He has been charged under the Criminal Code, the Nova Scotia Revenue Act and Excise Act 2001.