Man charged after assaulting woman with firearm, bringing gun into Nova Scotia business

A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a woman and brought a loaded firearm into a Nova Scotia business.

According to a police release, just before 10 a.m. RCMP received a complaint of an assault involving a firearm on Veterans Drive in Pictou.

The man fled from the scene, and was spotted by police entering a nearby business. He was then arrested without incident.

Police said a loaded handgun was recovered at the business.

A 31-year-old man from Pictou remains in custody, and is facing multiple charges including assault and other weapons offences.

He will appear in Pictou provincial court on Monday.

The victim of the assault, a 23-year-old woman, was not injured.