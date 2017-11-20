Man in critical condition in Halifax hospital after 'serious assault'

A 54-year-old man is in critical condition in a Halifax hospital after a "serious assault" on Sunday.

A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police said they were called to an apartment on Glenwood Street in Sydney on Sunday morning, where people who lived there reported the man had been assaulted by someone they knew.

The victim was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital by ambulance, then transferred to Halifax, where he’s in critical condition.

Police tracked down the suspect on Sunday, and 25-year-old Justin Frank Isaac-Francis has been charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, and “several” breaches of conditions.