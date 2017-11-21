'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death

Police are asking for the public’s help solving the homicide of a man killed inside in a vehicle last year.

Tyler Ronald Joseph Keizer, a 22-year-old from Halifax, was shot inside a car near Falkland and Gottingen streets at around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 21. He was treated by bystanders and paramedics but later died from his injuries.

At the time, the killing marked the city’s 12th homicide of the year and its third in nine days.

“Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Tyler’s murder, and hope that the passage of time may encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” says a police statement issued on Tuesday, the day that marked the one-year anniversary of his murder.